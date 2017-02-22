Honor V9 goes official with 5.7-inch QHD display, 6GB RAM, dual 12MP cameras

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has finally pulled the wraps of its flagship handset called the Honor V9 in China. As is the case with most of the phones from Honor, the V9 offers top-of-the-line specs at comparatively affordable prices. Speaking of which, the basic model of Honor V9 is priced at CNY 2599 (which is roughly Rs. 25,299) with the prices reaching as high as CNY 3499 (approximately Rs. 34,059).

In terms of hardware, the smartphone, as mentioned earlier, features high-end specs which include a 5.7-inch QHD display, 2.5D curved glass, in-house octa-core Kirin 960 chipset with four Cortex A73 clocked at 2.4GHz and the rest of the Cortex A53 cores at 1.8GHz. There’s also a Mali G71 GPU to take care of graphics.

The device will be available in two memory options. You can either choose a 4GB of RAM variant or a 6GB of RAM variant coupled with 64GB or 128GB onboard storage space. Also, you can expand the storage space up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Like most of the Honor-branded smartphones these days, the Honor V9 also has a 12MP dual camera setup at the back with f/2.2 aperture, dual-tone LED flash and Laser AF. Just below the camera module lies a fingerprint scanner for added security. There’s also an 8MP shooter at the front with f/2.0 aperture for selfies.

On the software side of things, the handset boots EMUI 5.0 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat. There's a huge 4,000mAh battery to back the device. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, IR Blaster, 3.5mm audio port and other standard features.

The Honor V9 will be made available in 4 color options namely Midnight Black, Flame Red, Platinum Gold, and Aurora Blue. As mentioned earlier, the pricing starts at CNY 2599 (approximately Rs. 25,299) for the 4GB of RAM + 64GB storage variant, and reaches up to CNY 3499 (approximately Rs. 34,059) for the 6GB of RAM + 128 GB storage variant with the 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage variant priced at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs. 29,192). The smartphone is scheduled to go on sale starting Feb 28 in China. There’s no word on the global availability yet.