Honor V9 smartphone spotted on TENAA with 6GB RAM

With the MWC event coming up, Huawei one of the top Chinese smartphone manufacturers looks to be very busy these days. Busy is the sense that the company might be planning to showcase several devices at MWC.

Moreover, there are many reports floating around the internet about what the company could announce at the event.

Besides, earlier reports have indicated that Huawei's P10 and P10 Lite was spotted on the TENAA. And just as we thought Huawei was fixed on launching these smartphone, another smartphone has been spotted on the TENNA Listing. The device that has been spotted is reportedly the Honor V9.

Honor has been a successful sub-brand of Huawei.

However, the fact that Honor V9 has passed through TENAA, it could only mean one thing, the phone will be launched in China soon. The Honor V9 will be the successor to the Honor V8 and is expected to come with some premium features.

As for the specifications of the smartphone (model number DUK-TL30) that has been listed on TENNA, the smartphone comes with a 5.7-inch QHD display screen and 6GB RAM.

In addition, the smartphone includes a 2.4GHz Kirin 960 octa-core processor, dual SIM support, 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, 128GB built-in storage, microSD card slot, 12MP rear camera, 2MP selfie cam, and a 3900mAh battery. Connectivity options and sensors include 4G LTE, GPS, VoLTE, USB, Bluetooth, and Infrared.

Several photos have been published on TENAA and it does reveal what the Honor V9 looks like. Design-wise there are not many changes and the smartphone appears to be like any older Huawei phones that have been launched earlier.

