Honor V9 will be rebranded as Honor 8 Pro for the international market

Huawei has announced that it will take the wraps of a new smartphone the Honor V9 on February 21 just ahead of MWC.

This news comes after the smartphone was recently spotted on TENNA listing. However, from what we have been hearing lately this smartphone Honor V9 will be China-exclusive. And that it will be available in China only.

While that may sound disappointing, there is a twist in Huawei's story. According to a company insider, the device will be made available internationally but the smartphone will come with a different name.

Interestingly, fresh reports have revealed that the V9 will be rebranded to Honor 8 Pro. Further,

It has been said that the smartphone will be revealed at the Huawei event on February 27 in Barcelona.

The Honor V9 is expected to come with a 5.7" QHD display and it could be powered by an octa-core Kirin 960, clocked at 2.4 GHz. As for the RAM, the smartphone is said to come with 4GB and 6GB variants while storage options will include 64 GB or 128 GB. The device is said to sport a massive 3900mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor on the back. The smartphone could also feature a dual 12MP+2MP camera on the back and a single 8MP camera on the front.

