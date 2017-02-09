Honor V9 with dual-lens camera set to launch on February 21

It seems Huawei's sub brand Honor don't want to wait for MWC 2017 and is all set to launch company's latest mid-range flagship Android smartphone- Honor V9 in China. As reported by The Mobile Indian, a teaser has been spotted on Weibo, which says that the handset will be unveiled on February 21 in the Chinese market, i.e. 5 days before the MWC 2017 kicks off in Barcelona, Spain.

Honor V9 has been making headlines from quite a while. It is the successor to Honor V8 and was recently spotted on TENNA certification website, which suggested that the handset will sport a 5.7-inch QHD display screen and will come in 6GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants.

The smartphone includes a 2.4GHz Kirin 960 octa-core processor, dual SIM support, 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, 128GB built-in storage and a microSD card slot.

Besides, the highlight of the smartphone will be its dual-lens camera setup at rear offering a 12MP primary camera paired with a 2MP secondary camera.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by a 3,900mAh battery unit and for connectivity; the smartphone will come packed with 4G LTE, GPS, VoLTE, USB, and Bluetooth.

Honor V9 is expected to run on Huawei's Emotion UI (EMUI) 5.0 skin installed on Google's Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the box.

Huawei has recently launched company's budget handset- Honor 6X in India at a starting price of Rs. 12,999. The smartphone also offers a dual-lens camera setup and offers a good overall performance.

Besides, the Shenzen based company is also expected to showcase the flagship Huawei P10 in the upcoming MWC 2017.

