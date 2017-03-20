Hot deal: Apple’s iPhone SE at Rs. 19,999 in India

Apple's iPhone, which has been out of reach for many Indian's are now available at a cheaper price along with cash back offer. So, it's a right time for iPhone lovers who were waiting for an affordable phone since its launch.

The Kerala-based retailer, @itnetinfocom via technology website TechPP are the first to report this offer. The iPhone SE which was launched in April 2016 with 16GB and 64GB variant was priced at Rs 39,000 and Rs 44,000 respectively. But now, Apple authorized offline retailers are selling this 4-inch iPhone at the lower price of Rs. 19,999 for the 16GB model and Rs. 25,999 for the 64GB variant.

Only credit and debit card users can avail this big discount as a part of an ongoing offer of Rs. 5000 cashback within 90 days of purchase. That is, you have to pay Rs 24,999 for the 16GB model, and once the cash back is offered, the net price comes down to Rs 19,999. A similar concept is used for 64GB iPhone SE as well where a buyer has to pay Rs 29,999 initially.

Only the users with following credit cards are eligible for this cash back offer - Axis Bank, Citibank, HDFC Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak, RBL Bank, SBI, Standard Chartered, UBI, and Yes Bank.

Whereas, Debit cards users of Axis Bank, Citibank, HDFC Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak, RBL Bank, Standard Chartered, and Yes Bank can also avail this offer.

The iPhone SE is a powerful phone though with Apple's A9 SoC paired with M9 motion co-processor. With a 2GB RAM, 12-megapixel iSight rear camera and a 1.2-megapixel front camera, the phone is powered by a 1,715mAh battery. It comes with 'Hey Siri' feature and runs on iOS 10.

One cannot get this cash back offer for EMI-based transactions and only one iPhone can be bought per card under this offer. This price cut is not yet officially announced by Apple, but only Apple distributors are promoting this huge discount.

It should also be noted that this offer is only valid until March 31. So, you need to hurry up before this offer expires.