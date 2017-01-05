How to Live Stream Xiaomi Mi CES 2017 Event Tonight

Xiaomi is all set to debut at CES 2017 tonight. The Apple of East, since its inception in 2013 had come a long way. Initially restricted to smartphones, the Chinese phone maker had already launched a slew of products catering to the needs of a wide range of customers.

Despite such huge portfolio, the company never aimed to try its luck in the global market until now. That's changing today! Xiaomi, for the first time, had endorsed itself with CES to exhibit its products thereby officially entering the global market (the US).

While this may clearly be a free ticket for the company to enter the US market, it still remains to be seen what the company is going to launch today. Here's the YouTube link to live stream the Mi CES 2017.

In case you are facing any issues, here's another link: http://www.mi.com/en/events/ces2017-live/