HTC 10, 10 Lifestyle, and One M9 start getting Android 7.0 Nougat update

Earlier HTC had rolled out the Android Nougat update to unlocked HTC One A9 smartphones only. Now it looks like HTC 10 Lifestyle units will also be receiving the latest Android version. Notably, HTC 10 and HTC One M9 have been deemed to receive the updates. The roll-out will begin from Europe.

The news of the rollout was disclosed by HTC's Graham Wheeler, Product and Service Director, HTC EMEA. He revealed it in his twitter handle stating, "HTC 10 Nougat starts rolling out today. UK first more regions to follow soon."

HTC 10 Nougat starts rolling out today. UK first more regions to follow soon. — graham wheeler (@wheelergd) January 24, 2017

In addition to that, a report from Android Police states that the Android Nougat update for the HTC 10 is about 1.17GB in size. The report further notes, apart from HTC 10 the HTC 10 Lifestyle and HTC One M9 is also receiving OTA (over-the-air) update. The HTC 10 Lifestyle update is about 1.15GB and the HTC One M9 update is about 1.27GB in size.

However, the update comes a bit late than promised. HTC had announced that the HTC 10, HTC One M9, and HTC One A9 would receive the update sometime in the fourth quarter. But due to bug fixes, the company might have delayed the rollout.

Anyway, the OTA update has now started. While it could take some more time for the update to reach operator variants and other countries, the wait will be worth it. On the other hand, you can always head to your phone's settings and check for the update.

