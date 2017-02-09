HTC 10 Evo launched in India at the price of Rs 48,990

HTC has launched its latest 10 Evo in the Indian market today and is currently available in Pearl Gold color variant on the company's online store. Priced at Rs. 48,990, the handset was launched in November in Taiwan and the US and was available in Gold, silver and Gunmetal color variants. The Evo comes with an inbuilt storage of 32GB and is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card.

The HTC 10 Evo will be running on Android 7.0 Nougat right out-of-the-box, meaning it will come with all the features and updates like split screen view, free unlimited photo storage with Google Photos app and inbuilt Google Duo video calling app. The device also uses a fingerprint scanner which the company claims takes less than 0.2 secs to unlock the handset.

HTC has moved on and made the transition to USB Type C-enabled headphones, coupled with HTC BoomSound Adaptive Audio. The Adaptive Audio might be one of the biggest highlights of the HTC 10 Evo. The 'HTC BoomSound Adaptive Audio' is said to analyze the shape and structure of the inner shape of the ear and can be tuned to an individual's hearing.

Further, the phone features a 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560x1440pixels) super LCD 3 display along with color personalization. The Evo's display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with curved edge, it is claimed that the new glass can resist the inevitable knocks, bumps and tumbles.

The device runs on the tried and tested Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 octa-core SoC along with 3GB of RAM. Talking about the camera, the Evo boasts a 16MP rear camera, which comes with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) and 4K video recording. Apart from this, there is also an ultra-fast autofocus lock time of 0.3 seconds with Phase Detection Auto Focus, which can make the picture-taking process much easier. On the front, the Evo sports an 8MP selfie-shooter coupled with a screen flash feature.

The massive 5.5-inch display and a powerful snapdragon SoC will be powered by a 3200 mAh battery. This is quite embarrassing if compared with other flagship devices that are being launched in the market at the moment. However, we will let you all know soon about the device's pros and cons via review. Until then stay tuned for more updates.