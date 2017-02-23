HTC 10 smartphone starts receiving Nougat update in India

Good news for HTC 10 users in India. The Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer is finally rolling out the much awaited Android 7.0 Nougat update to its users in the country. The news has been published on Twitter.

As for the software update, it will now take the build number to 2.41.400.5. The update is said to be 1.21 GB in size and according to the tweet, the update will supposedly bring important system enhancements and bug fixes as well as the latest security patch from Google.

However, no further information has been disclosed. In any case, HTC 10 users will now get to experience Nougat and its new features in their devices.

While this is an exciting moment, before updating to the new software users should keep few things in mind. Users should update using their Wi-Fi connection instead of mobile data connection as additional charges may be incurred on mobile data. Users need to keep their phones well charged so that no interruption occurs during the update process. One more thing, the update will not delete any of your content.

Users can go to their phone's settings menu to download the Nougat update.