HTC 11 specs leaked: Android 7.1.2, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 expected

There have been innumerable rumors circulating all around the internet about the upcoming HTC flagship - HTC 11. Earlier we had reported that HTC will delay the launch of its flagship to April, however, there's still no official statement by the Taiwanese tech giant.

Further adding up to the rumor mill, a few specifications about HTC 11 has been leaked online. If the rumors are to be believed, the upcoming HTC will come packed with the latest Android 7.1.2 Nougat, which Google released just a few days ago.

Moving ahead, HTC 11 as discussed earlier is that there are high chances that the upcoming HTC 11 will be powered by the to be released Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. Yet again, no confirmation by the smartphone vendor yet on the same.

Not only that, rumors also suggest that HTC 11 may run on Sense 9.0 UI, and will be coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of an internal memory unit.

As per the display is concerned, the upcoming HTC device may come packed with a resolution of 1556 x 2550 pixels. Well, HTC is yet to confirm on all these rumors as of yet.

Talking about the launch, as we reported earlier may skip the Mobile World Congress 2017, and can be announced around April.