HTC Desire 10 Pro explodes on woman’s hand

There seems to no end to smartphone explosions. After the series of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 explosions in the last year, we have been hearing about a lot of other explosion incidents.

Last month, we came across a Twitter post regarding the explosion of Lenovo K4 Note in India. The latest explosion comes from HTC. A Facebook post by Nidhi Kapoor dated June 28 to HTC claims that her HTC Desire 10 Pro smartphone exploded burning her fingers.

She has uploaded a photo of her injured and bandaged hand. In the post, she has mentioned that the smartphone was neither on call nor plugged into the charger when it exploded.

Besides burning her fingers, her post states that she developed an eye infection due to the explosion. Perhaps, the infection could have been the result of smoke or the phone's parts or battery being blown out due to the explosion.

She notes that she had purchased the smartphone in January and that the device did not she any signs of damage except for issues with the responsiveness.

While she has accused that the company is not giving a proper response to the trouble caused to her in carrying out her everyday activities, HTC is reportedly investigating this explosion. Also, the company has commented on the post that they have left her a direct message.

To recall, the HTC Desire 10 Pro was launched in India in late 2016 and is priced at Rs. 26,490 in the country. This model is the high-end variant in the Desire series and comes packed with a slew of interesting features.