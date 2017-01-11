HTC Desire 650 announced, global release set for February

January 12 is going to be a big day for HTC as the smartphone vendor is expected to unveil three new handsets that include the rumored HTC U Ultra, U Play, and X10. However, two days ahead of the event that is on January 10, HTC announced a mid-range smartphone, namely HTC Desire 650, and its worldwide release date is set for February.

The newly announced Desire 650 is said to be the successor of the previously launched Desire 630. From a display standpoint, the HTC handset appears to look like standard low-to-mid range smartphones with a 5-inch TFT LCD display. Powered by Snapdragon 400 processor combined with 2 GB RAM, the new HTC phone offers an average performance.

In terms of the storage capacity, HTC Desire 650 comes with a 16GB onboard storage set up, which can be expandable via SD card. As far as the optics are concerned, the smartphone includes a 5MP selfie camera along with a decent 13MP camera. The camera set-up also includes a wide range of additional features - HDR, panoramic shooting, along with a custom selfie mode, night mode and more.

On the software front, the phone comes with a version of HTC's BoomSound technology. Although the specs are revealed, HTC didn't disclose the price tag that the mid-ranged smartphone would bear. However, as per the rumors, HTC Desire 650 will be priced at $210, which is roughly around Rs. 14,335, quite similar to that of the previously launched Desire 630.