HTC Desire 650 live renders surface online

HTC Desire 650 for Cricket, after being leaked in what appeared to be press image earlier, now surfaced on the internet in live images. The live renders, according to AndroidHeadlines were unleashed into the wild by a tipster who requested to be anonymous.

The device looks quite similar to what we’ve already seen in the press images. However, the latest details revealed by the tipster are quite the opposite to what earlier set of leaks suggested. According to the report, the HTC Desire 650 which the tipster got hold off runs Android 7.0 Nougat as opposed to the Android Marshmallow which earlier rumors suggested.

Also Read: HTC one A9 to get Android Nougat update on Sprint, version 2.18.651.2 available on support page

Also, the megapixel count on the Desire 650 seems to be around 8MP. To recall, it was rumored to sport a 13MP camera at the back. The tipster also reveals that the pre-installed software on the smartphone consumes a good amount of storage space.

The device is said to pack a 2,200mAh battery and is expected to be launched sometime this month.