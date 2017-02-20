HTC Desire 650 spotted on FCC?

The Taiwanese handset manufacturer is believed to have passed and attained certification from the FCC for a new smartphone going by the model number 2PYR200 / 2PYR210. A quick Google search of these two model numbers results in the HTC Desire 650 surfacing on the search page.

And this gives plenty of reason to believe that the smartphone mentioned in the filing could be HTC's Desire 650 which has already been released outside of the U.S. Assuming that it is the said device it could further mean only one thing, HTC might soon release the smartphone in the U.S. also.

Further, many rumors have suggested that HTC could bring the device to Cricket Wireless, in the near future.

While we are yet to confirm the device's identity, coincidentally, the FCC document does list the network frequencies and LTE bands that are supported by HTC Desire 650. The LTE bands that is supported on the device are 2,4,5 and 12, all of which are bands which AT&T uses. Further, since Cricket Wireless is owned by AT&T their network works off of these frequencies as well, so the supported LTE bands match up.

On the contrary, since there are two model numbers in the document filing it could mean that the company may launch two phones. While one is expected to be supplied to Cricket the other might be meant for another carrier. As of now it is any-body's guess.



There is no official release date or announcement from the company and with several rumors surfacing time and again it is hard to know what's in store in the coming days. Nonetheless, we will keep you posted with the latest updates as and when we get them.

