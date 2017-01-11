HTC is going to livestream the launch of U Ultra and U Play

The CES 2017 has just concluded and we got to see many new innovations from a lot of brands. HTC on the other hand did not reveal much or something humongous at the event. Many were expecting an exciting product from the company but guess HTC had other plans.

And indeed, the Taiwanese consumer electronics company has instead scheduled its own standalone event for January 12, this Thursday.

Moreover, as we are just approaching the event date more leaks about the devices are circulating all over the internet. Today the spec lists for both the HTC U Ultra and the U Play were disclosed, and many details about the One X10 were also revealed just few days back. However, everything will be official at the event.

Besides, on the event invite, HTC has notably made the letter U a standalone sign. What we can assume from this is that the two handsets are definitely being announced this week. So, to help everyone not miss out on the big unveil, the Taiwanese company will also be live streaming the event.

The stream goes live at 4 PM Taiwan time, which is 12 AM PST, 3 AM EST, 8 AM GMT, 9 AM

CET, 1:30 PM IST.

The live stream information has been made public through a new teaser video which is just ten seconds long and this information is pretty much the only thing it shows. Interestingly, the letter U is once again big, bold and everywhere. We can be pretty sure that HTC will launch a new line of U-branded smartphones in its portfolio.

