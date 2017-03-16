HTC to launch a new smartphone on March 20; Teaser posted on Facebook

HTC recently launched its flagship smartphone the U Ultra and while we thought the company will take some time before introducing another new product, to our surprise HTC Taiwan on its official facebook page has just posted a teaser suggesting a launch event from March 20.

The teaser in a green leafy design states that "spring is coming" and that "HTC will give you an unexpected surprise." Apart from this, we don't get any information on what the company will be exactly introducing. Well, HTC wants us to play with our curious minds. And while we are guessing what the company might announce, it could be a high-end smartphone or it could a mid-range one.

However, HTC announcing a new flagship after the U Ultra is likely less possible but we can't ignore any leads. In fact, as Samsung is gearing up to announce the Galaxy S8 smartphone, it is proper that HTC is also planning on rolling out another device basically to compete with it.

HTC official after the launch of the U Ultra had indeed also confirmed that the company would be launching new products in the days to come and this might just be the start to it.

On the other hand, a report from Softpedia notes the next flagship smartphone coming from the HTC could be a smartphone dubbed as HTC 11 or HTC Ocean. In any case, while we are speculating the mystery behind the teaser, it will be interesting to see what HTC has in store for us as a surprise.