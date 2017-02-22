HTC to launch U Ultra smartphone in China on March 1

The HTC U Ultra was just announced in India yesterday and now it looks like the company is all set to launch the smartphone in China also. According to a post on the popular micro-blogging site Weibo, HTC is expected to unveil the device on March 1.

The post further goes on to reveal that the smartphone will carry a price tag of CNY 5,088 (around $740) in the country. It looks like the pricing information that HTC has displayed is for the 4GB/64GB variant.

However, details about the 128GB variant are still vague and currently, we don't know how much will it cost in the Asian country. Apart from the pricing and the launch date of HTC U Ultra in China, the Weibo post has also mentioned that the phone is set to go on sale in Japan on March 10.

The U Ultra is now available for purchase in Europe. Likewise, while HTC has announced the device in India, the device is expected to be put up for sale from March 6 at a price of Rs. 59,990.

