HTC launches the Limited Edition of HTC U Ultra

HTC made an announcement last week that it is launching an unexpected surprise on Monday, and it is rumored that the company would either launch the HTC One X10 or HTC 11.

Proving the speculations wrong, HTC has announced a limited edition of the HTC U Ultra smartphone that was launched some time ago. This edition has a very strong sapphire display with boosted up inbuilt storage of 128GB. It is not yet known whether this variant will be available in other international markets or not. Besides these, the other features remain unchanged on the smartphone.

The HTC U Ultra Limited Edition has a hybrid dual-SIM (Nano) and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with Sense UI customisation on top. The smartphone has a 5.7-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) display, as well as a secondary 2-inch display with 1040x160 pixels resolution. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM.

The storage is expandable with a microSD card (not more than 2TB). Camera-wise, the HTC U Ultra sports a 12-UltraPixel rear camera, a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an UltraPixel mode, and a BSI sensor.

Other features of the HTC U Ultra include 4G LTE with VoLTE, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC, DLNA, Miracast, HTC Connect, and USB 3.1 Type-C connectivity options. The HTC U Ultra comes with a fingerprint sensor on the Home button and packs a 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

The HTC U Ultra Limited Edition can be pre-ordered in Taiwan for TWD 28,900. The 64GB variant is up for sale in India for 59,990 and it is available in four colors- Blue, Black, Pink and White. Customers pre-ordering the 128GB variant will also get a leather flip case, a Quick Charge 3.0 power bank and a key ring.