HTC may not launch HTC 11 this year; new flagship in the making?

HTC, the Taiwanese phone maker, had launched over a dozen smartphones in 2016. But, it seems like none of those phones managed to get the results the company was anticipating. So, in what appears to be a change in strategy, the company confirmed to Engadget that it would be launching only 6 to 7 smartphones in 2017.

Chialin Chang, President of Smartphone and Connected Devices Business, HTC in a personal interview at the launch event of HTC U Ultra confirmed that the company would launch only “six to seven smartphones this year.” Meaning, with the HTC U Ultra and U Ultra Play already out, we may hardly see 4 to 5 devices from HTC throughout the year.

Regarding the successor of last year’s HTC 10, possibly called the HTC 11, Chang said that the phone “won't be named as such this year” as cited on Engadget. Considering Chang’s words, it’s clear that the HTC 10 will not have a successor. Which means, the company is prepping a new flagship phone with a different moniker. If true, the upcoming mysterious flagship should come equipped with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 chipset.

Well, nothing’s certain as of now. But, we wish HTC a good year ahead.

