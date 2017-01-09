HTC Ocean Note Launch Expected on January 12

HTC is expected to launch a wide range of smartphones by the end of Q1 2017. Well, which handsets might the tech giant unveil remains a mystery as of now. However, rumors are such that one out of the three HTC rumored smartphones might hit the market, which includes - HTC One X10, HTC Ocean Note. The third one being a flagship device is said to be the successor of HTC 10.

Well, these are just rumors, which are circulating all across the web for quite some time now. If these rumors are to believed, HTC is all geared up to launch the successor of its One X9 smartphone, known as HTC One X10. The launch is mostly expected by the end of Q1 2017. To talk about specs, One X10 is just a tad bit improved version of the One X9 and will sport a 5.5-inch display, and will be powered by Mediatek X10 octa-core 64-bit processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

In terms of the camera set-up, the HTC phablet might come with a range of improvements as compared to the One X9, including - 16.3MP rear camera and 7.9MP selfie camera. Well, these are just mere rumors as of yet, and HTC hasn't confirmed any of these rumors.

Well, before launching HTC One X10, the company is likely to launch its most-awaited and rumored Ocean Note. HTC has sent out press invites for January 12, and predictions are such that HTC Ocean Note might make its public appearance at the event. Why the company might unveil Ocean Note first is because HTC has already released the official teaser of the high-end phablet, which reveals a wide range of features that the device might bear.

The video reveals that HTC Ocean is expected to be a high-end phablet and might pack a curved screen and top of the line camera set-up. Adding on, the teaser also reveals that the phablet will sport a new, simplified UI that will make accessing recent apps easier, along with a much-improved front facing camera.

Well, there's no official confirmation by the company on which device HTC might unveil on January 12.

