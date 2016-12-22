HTC Officially Teases a New Smartphone Launch on January 12

Just the other day we reported that HTC is planning to launch a new smartphone dubbed HTC X10 in January, according to an analyst. However, today, the company on their official Twitter handle teased that they are going to launch a new smartphone on January 12.

While there is no information regarding what HTC will launch at the event, we believe that the HTC X10 will most likely be the only smartphone to be unveiled. That being said, the major question here is: Will HTC hold an event just for launching a mid-range smartphone? Certainly, no. Alongside the HTC X10, the Taiwanese tech giant will reveal something big, maybe an HTC VR.

It is too early to judge about the release of HTC 11, though. For now, we believe that a new HTC VR along with the mid-range HTC X10 might be unveiled at the January 12 event.

Speaking about the HTC X10, the upcoming mid-range phone from the company, it will boast of a 5.5-inch 1080p display. Under-the-hood, the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P10 SoC along with 4GB of RAM.

For the optics, a 13MP rear camera will be assisted, and an 8MP sensor can be seen on the front. The smartphone will run Android Nougat based Sense UI out-of-the-box. This entire package will be backed by a 3000mAh battery.

What are you expecting at the HTC January 12 event? Let us know in the comments section below.