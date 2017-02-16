HTC one A9 to get Android Nougat update on Sprint, version 2.18.651.2 available on support page

HTC is now rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat update for its One A9 smartphone. The new software version for the update is 2.18.651.2.

Users can receive the upgrade through the sprint network. The details of the update have been outlined on company's support page. The support page also has detailed instructions on how to install and run the update.

So the new update will be bringing most of the benefits of Android Nougat, such as multi-window, enhanced notifications, improved battery saving among many others.

If you own the HTC One A9 smartphone, then to check whether your device is compatible with the update or not, you can navigate to phone Settings>System updates and tap HTC software update. If you are device is compatible then you will receive a notification.

The company states that the process of the update should take around 10 minutes and recommends to ensure your Play store apps are up to date and the device to have at least 35 percent battery life before starting the update.

However, if you don't want to wait for the software to reach your device over the air, you can install the software manually from the company's support page.

