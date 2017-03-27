HTC One (M8) to get Android 7.0 Nougat update at T-Mobile

T-Mobile made an announcement stating that Android 7.0 Nougat update is available for HTC One(M8) devices. It soon made this proclamation after finishing its test on this phone.

Since this news have been published in T-Mobile's online support page, it does not sound fake. They made a truest attempt to inform its One M8 users about this software update. This update turned out to be a surprise for HTC users who bought this phone three years ago. It is said to be a generous move by the company to extend its support to the phone launched back in 2014.

One should also note that this is not the first time they are providing this kind of major updates to HTC one. A year ago, T-Mobile and a few other carriers in the United States have come up with Android 6.0 Marshmallow update for the same handset.

South Korean giant Samsung has already started rolling out Nougat update over-the-air (OTA) for its flagship smartphones such as Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge in the United Kingdom and Canada. Another popular phone Mi 5 recently received this update as well.

When compared with other OEMs, they normally support their devices which are relatively new, like less than 2 years or so. But now it's time for the lucky HTC users to taste this surprised update.

However, it is still unclear when the users will be able to access this update or whether they have already updated their phones. According to the information on T-Mobile's website, it looks the company is in the process of pushing this update to its One M8 customers.