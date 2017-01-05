HTC One X10 to Be Made Official in Q1 2017

HTC, the Taiwanese tech giant, has been stealing the limelight, of late. It’s speculated to introduce a new flagship-class phablet, probably called the HTC Ocean Note or HTC U Ultra. Now, a new rumor surfaced online indicating that it could launch another smartphone dubbed HTC One X10.

The One X10 is believed to be the successor of last year’s HTC One X9. In comparison to the MediaTek’s Helio X10 chipset on its predecessor, the smartphone is rumored to be powered by a slightly less powerful octa-core MT6755 chip paired with Mali T860 GPU for graphics.

Also Read: Everything You Need to Know About HTC Ocean Note Smartphone

As per the rumors, the smartphone will flaunt a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage space. As seen in the above image, the smartphone could feature a fingerprint scanner at the back just below the camera module.

Also Read: Why Asus ZenFone AR Is A Phone That Matters!

The imaging department will be taken care of by a 16.3MP rear camera and a 7.9MP selfie shooter. Rumored connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS among others. Details about the Android version on the smartphone are still scarce, though.

According to reports from China, HTC is speculated to launch three smartphones in Q1 2017 including the alleged HTC Ocean Note (or HTC U Ultra), HTC One X10 and another mystery phone which we suspect to be the successor of HTC 10.

Source