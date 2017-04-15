HTC One X10 to be released only in Russia

We know how HTC struggled to market its phone while being surrounded by giants like Google and Samsung. Though they come up with excellent smartphones like U Ultra and One M line, they could not stand out because of the crowded market.

Even the companies which entered this segment a few years back have reached a great peak by offering exciting phones. Recently we have seen rumors regarding the launch of mid-level smartphone HTC One X10. This phone is said to offer better battery life than all its predecessors. This made everyone to raise their eyebrows because battery life is the biggest problem HTC users had to face earlier.

This news was a kind of relief for HTC fans since they are finally going to get a good battery on their most loved Android phone. So, what is the battery power offered in this new phone? One X10 is backed by 4,000mAh battery which is bigger than other 5.5-inch Android phones available.

That is, it provides a battery life of two days which is more than enough for any regular user. The

5.5-inch display of this phone is designed to be power-efficient. This device is powered by mid-range MediaTek processor.

Other specs include- Memory of 3GB RAM, 32GB of native storage, 16-megapixel camera, dual SIM tray, and fingerprint sensor. The elegant and sleek design of the phone will be the highlight here. It does not have a home button and fingerprint sensor is placed on the back.

The retail price of One X10 is around $350. There is no doubt that this phone will become one of the popular mid-range handsets in the market. But the problem here is, this upcoming phone will be released only in Russia. Even the US users are not going to get this device anytime soon.

We should wait and see if the company has any plan of releasing this phone globally in future. Until then, HTC fans have to manage with other popular handsets.