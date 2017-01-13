HTC One X10 images leak once again revealing design

Just after the launch of HTC's new flagship class U series smartphones, the Taiwanese tech giant appears to be all geared up to launch a mid-range phablet called the HTC One X10.

Believed to be the successor of HTC One X9, the X10's images surfaced online revealing the design aspects of the smartphone.

As you can see from the above-leaked image, the One X10 boasts a typical HTC design language with capacitive buttons on the front for navigation. Also, as evident from the image, a camera module sits at the back with a fingerprint scanner right below it.

As for the internals, the handset is rumored to come equipped with a MediaTek MT6755 chip clubbed with Mali T860 GPU for graphics. It's worth noting that the smartphone is speculated to come with slightly less powerful specifications in comparison to its preceding model. So, expect the price do go down.

It is expected to come with a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage space and is regarded as a media-centric smartphone. Currently, there are no specific details available about the launch date but, according to the earlier rumors, the device should be launched by the end of Q1.

Source