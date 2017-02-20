HTC One X10 launching at MWC 2017: specs, price, live renders leaked

HTC is apparently working on announcing the successor of the HTC One X9 that was launched months ago. If the rumors surfacing the web are to be believed, the flagship that HTC is working on can be called - HTC One X10.

Ahead of the launch, there have been innumerable speculations making rounds on the internet about the upcoming HTC One X10. A fresh leak by Evan Blass suggests that the Taiwanese-based smartphone vendor may unveil the device at the Mobile World Congress this year, dated on February 27.

Along with the post, Blass, a well-known tipster, also leaks an unofficial render of the HTC One X10 smartphone, shows a protective sticker on its screen, while the rear side includes a fingerprint scanner and capacitive home button below the display.

There have been a lot of speculations about the specifications that the HTC might sport. The device is expected to come packed with a 5.5-inch display and would be powered by MediaTek MT6755 chipset.

In terms of storage, the upcoming HTC One X10 will be equipped with 3GB of RAM paired with native storage of 32GB memory unit, which can be further expanded via microSD card. Further running on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, on the camera front, the device will sport a 16MP rear camera, while fits an 8MP selfie shooter at the front.

Rumored to be announced later this month, the HTC One X10 will be fueled by a decent 3,000mAh battery and is predicted to be available at a price tag of $288, which when calculated in INR, comes around Rs. 19,285.

