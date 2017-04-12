HTC One X10 official poster leaked online: Coming with a huge battery

HTC recently launched its latest offerings, the U Ultra and U Play. However, while the smartphones do bring high-end features and sleek design, the devices seem to have gotten a lackadaisical reception.

In any case, HTC might be gearing up to release another smartphone soon. And going by speculation this upcoming smartphone may be the One X10 model that was leaked at the beginning of the year. While it was expected that HTC would launch this smartphone at the beginning of the year, it did not happen. However, now it seems that an official release is on track.

An official poster of the alleged smartphone has just been leaked by famous tipster evleaks. Thanks to him we've now got a chance to look at the phone in all its glory and there are also some hints given about the upcoming smartphone.

Talking about the smartphone it certainly looks enticing with a sleek metal unibody design with supposedly matte black color covering the device. But apart from the design, the biggest reveal here is the promise of a large-capacity battery. The numbers are not given though.

As of now, this is all the message that we get from the poster. Besides, earlier rumors have suggested that the One X10 could feature a 5.5-inch full HD display, a MediaTek Helio P10 chipset with 3 GB RAM, a 16 MP rear camera, and an 8 MP front one. Leaked images of the device also show the device sporting HTC's signature metal casing, as well as a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

In any case, now that the poster is up it is evident that HTC is planning to unveil this device soon.

