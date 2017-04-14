HTC One X10 with 4000mAh battery launched at $355

After teasing the phone through a poster, HTC has finally taken the wraps off its new smartphone the One X10 in Russia.

While the phone already had several leaks before the launch, now that it is official we have concrete details about the smartphone. The full spec sheet of the smartphone has been put up on the HTC Russian site. The all-new HTC One X10 comes at an equivalent price of $355 (approx Rs. 23,000). The device will be available in Black and Silver colors.

Coming to the device, the HTC One X10 comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super LCD display. The display of the phone comes layered with Corning Gorilla Glass for protection. It is powered by a MediaTek P10 octa-core processor and is paired with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone has 32GB inbuilt storage and is expandable via microSD card up to 2TB. The HTC One X10 runs on Android with HTC Sense interface on top.

As for the cameras, the smartphones sports a 16-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, BSI sensor, f/2.0 aperture, and LED flash. In addition, the primary camera comes with several features like face detection, Pro mode with manual settings, RAW format support, Panorama, Camera Zoe, and Hyperlapse. The HTC website also mentions that the phone supports full-HD video recording at 30fps (frames per second). At the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with fixed-focus, BSI sensor, f/2.2 aperture, one touch capture, function video pic etc.

Connectivity options like 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g /n (2.4 and 5GHz), DLNA, GPS, GLONASS, and Miracast are provided with the handset. The dual SIM smartphones measures 152.9x75.6x8.2mm and weighs 175 grams.

The HTC One X10 is backed by a 4000mAh battery which the company claims can last up to 2 days on a single charge. The handset also supports fast-charging. Some of the highlighted features include HTC BoomSound for enhanced audio experience and Boost+ for optimizing performance.

Well, that's pretty much about the new HTC One X10. Unfortunately, there's no word on the availability of the smartphone outside Russia.