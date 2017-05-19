HTC plans to launch Desire series between Rs 10,000 and Rs 30,000

Taiwan - based smartphone brand HTC is planning to launch its new Desire series 4G smartphone in the price range of Rs 10,000 to 30,000 in India.

However, the company said it will not sell any device under Rs 10,000.

According to a PTI report, HTC will also focus to improve its brand perception in the country.

Our brand in India is still solid good. We have the lot of things to improve upon (there)," PTI quoted Chialin Chang, the President of a smartphone and connected devices, HTC.

According to the CMR Mobile Industry Consumer Insight (MICI) Report Samsung, Apple and HTC have emerged as the most successful mobile brands in the first decade of smartphones in India.

The report says when probed on the names of successful premium smartphone brands in the last decade, almost all respondents (97percent) recalled Samsung. Apple and HTC secured percent and 78 percent recall respectively.

The success of HTC was largely attributed to its innovativeness (76 percent); its design and looks (76 percent); and up-to-date technology (72 percent).

Faisal Kawoosa, Principal Analyst, Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, "Customers with premium smartphones use multiple applications at the same time with the expectation that the applications perform seamlessly. To support the same, consumers today are looking for premium smartphones with higher RAM and processor for faster functioning and a longer battery life. To sustain their competitive position going forward, the mobile phone players must cater to the evolving needs of the smartphone users."

Meanwhile, the company has recently launched its new smartphone HTC U11.