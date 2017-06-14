HTC rolls out first software update for its flagship HTC U11

HTC U11 has received its very first update. The update version 1.11.617.3 has been released for the smartphone according to the official change log posted by HTC on its website. The update introduces few system enhancements and does not brings along any noticeable change.

HTC U11 was released last week in the US. HTC's colloquial name for its latest flagship is 'the squeezable phone'. U11 gets this unique name from the feature to access customized option by simply squeezing it in palms. For instance the smartphone can be customized to open the camera app by using a short squeeze or to open Google Assistance using a long one.

HTC's flagship boasts a great camera capable of producing high quality imagery. It also features a glossy design with a unique texture unlike any other smartphone. Other features of the U11 includes 12 MP primary camera along with 16 MP secondary camera. Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 clubbed with 6GB of RAM. 5.5 inch QHD display with pixel density 534 PPI.

HTC U11 goes on sale in India on June 16, 2017 and is priced for INR 53,999 for the Indian market.

The OTA update will soon be available across all the units of U11. Here is a link for the HTC website where steps to download and install the update have been described.

Steps to download and install the update for HTC U11