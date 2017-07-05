HTC's new smartphone with Snapdragon 660 and Edge Sense technology is in the works

HTC has not released many smartphones this year. Apart from the HTC U11, no other HTC smartphone has made many headlines.

However, now it seems like the company is planning to launch a new handset that will fall into the mid-range category. We say this based on the information obtained from Twitter. A Twitter user with the username @LlabTooFeR has claimed that a new HTC smartphone codenamed as Ocean Life is coming down the pipe. Furthermore, the post contains the specifications and features of the device as well.

Looking at the specs, the Ocean Life is most likely to be targeted at the mid-range sector of the market. The smartphone is said to come with a relatively smaller 5.2-inch display with the resolution of 1080p. Under the hood, it will employ Qualcomm's recent Snapdragon 660 processor.

On the optics front, the Ocean Life is likely to feature a 16MP rear-facing main camera as well as a 16MP selfie camera on the front. Talking about the battery unit, surprisingly it is said to pack a small 2600mAh battery.

Other than that, the upcoming HTC phone is speculated to arrive with pre-installed Android 7.1.1 Nougat Os layered with the company's own Sense 9 interface and Bluetooth 5.0.

Notably, the tipster has further revealed that just like the HTC U11, the Ocean Life will also have the Edge Sense technology. In addition, the device would feature the HTC USonic technology, which means that the 3.5mm audio jack would be missing. It is justified since most of the smartphones these days ditch the headphone jack and come with a USB Type-C port instead.

The leakster has shed no light on the pricing and availability of the HTC Ocean Life. Anyway, this is just a leak so you are recommended to take the information lightly.