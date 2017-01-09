HTC's Vive Branded Smartphone Revealed In a Video

Well HTC has been teasing everyone about its "For U" event scheduled for 12 January where the company will be revealing new products, its plans and maybe its roadmap for 2017.

However, just ahead of the event, a leaked video of HTC's product has surfaced on Twitter and the video hints at what's to come from smartphone manufacturer in the future. The new online leak also sort of gives us a better understanding of what we can expect from HTC at the event.

Evan Blass, a well-known tipster has revealed on Twitter more details about HTC's future smartphone plans.

As far as the video goes, it provides us with a glimpse of a smartphone with a "HTC Vive" branding on its backside. Subsequently, the promo video clearly shows that the company is conjuring something really different this time. The video clip mostly centers on experiments with unique smartphone designs, such as splashes of color or using cloth as a case material. The video also shows that the newly developed smartphone feature a very industrial-looking design and a lot of customization ability.

Besides, the company claims that the products they will be launching will have more of an emotional connect with the users. HTC also promises its fans that the company is creating devices that are truly personalized.

On the other hand, towards the end of the video, which is the most interesting part, we can see HTC has briefly shown a Vive-branded phone. Now this could mean only one thing. If you have been in touch with the VR world, we know how well the HTC Vive VR headsets did in 2016. So with the release of the promo vid, it looks like HTC wants to take advantage of the hype created by its VR headset and introduce a smartphone with the Vive branding.

The company might also be aiming to use or leverage on the popularity of its virtual reality headset in order to increase its smartphone market share.

According to Android Headlines, HTC has included the HTC Vive logo on the mobile device to highlight the Vive capabilities of the smartphone. Considering the limited amount of smartphones that support Samsung's Gear VR or Google Daydream, a HTC Vive smartphone built around VR capabilities could easily increase sales.

While the speculations are still going on, unfortunately, we cannot confirm whether or not this promotional video or the products shown in it, will go live next week at HTC's scheduled launch event.

