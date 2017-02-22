HTC plans to launch 7 to 8 smartphones in India this year

On Tuesday, HTC released its flagship smartphone U Ultra along with its downgraded variant U Play in India priced at Rs. 59,990 and Rs. 39,990. The former will be released on March 6 and the latter will be released sometime in mid-March.

On the sidelines of the launch event, GizBot had interviewed Faisal Siddiqui, the Country Head, HTC India. In the interview, he shared a few details on the company's plans for the Indian market.

Siddiqui stated that the company is planning to launch around 7 to 8 smartphones in the Indian market by the end of this year. These phones will belong to the flagship U series and mid-range Desire smartphones. Going by the usual trend, HTC is claimed to launch smartphones that are priced Rs. 10,000 and above.

We can expect the launches to take place in the coming months. But, the competition that these phones will bring about in the Indian smartphone arena has to be looked out for.