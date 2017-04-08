HTC to launch U Ultra with Sapphire Glass in Europe on April 18

HCT unveiled its first high-end smartphone of this year, the HTC U Ultra at CES 2017. The company also announced that a variant with sapphire screen and 128 GB of default storage would be made available later this year.

While HTC U Ultra with sapphire crystal display was believed to be limited only to the Taiwan market, it seems the company plans to sell the variant in other countries as well. According to a new report, it will be released in Germany and Switzerland on April 18 and it will cost €849. The regular U Ultra with Gorilla Glass and 64 GB of internal storage sells for around €699 in Europe.

It would be interesting to see whether people will be spending €150 extra for better screen protection and additional storage. HTC U Ultra with Sapphire Glass is sold in Taiwan for €880, a bit higher price than in Europe.

Under its hood, the smartphone has the same specs as HTC U Ultra, powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 821 processor clocked at 2.15GHz along with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of storage, the device ships with 128 GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone sports a 5.7 inches IPS LCD display with the resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels.

Camera-wise the handset features a 12MP rear camera as well as a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. It runs on Android 6.0 Nougat and packs a non-removable 3000 mAh battery.