HTC U 11 set to launch today; Watch the live stream here

Finally the much-hyped HTC phone, U11 will be launched today by the Taiwanese company.

The launch event is scheduled to happen at 11:30 am IST and one can watch the live stream from here.

We have already seen lots of rumors and leaks pertaining to the specs and features of this device. The company has also joined this conversation online by teasing its highlighted feature, Edge sensor. According to the information is known so far, the phone comes with ultra high end specs with an highly appealing design.

Most highlighted feature As it is mentioned earlier, the company have already revealed its most highlighted Edge sensor feature. As the name itself says, the smartphone is integrated with pressure-sensitive sensors on the smartphone's edge. Also Read: HTC U 11 to come with an Edge Sense app These sensors will perform various functions as launching some apps, turning on the WiFi and much more. The phone will come with an enhanced camera with the advanced HDR settings such as HDR+, Smart Video Zoom, 3D Audio and Hi-Res recording features. Leaks round up To consider the latest leaks, this Edge sensor feature will be integrated with an HTC Edge Sense app which has accidentally made its appearance on Google Play revealing its functionalities. Other than this, some leaks even spoke about the device spec. Also Read: How will HTC U 11 look like; Specs, features and more It says that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and bumped with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. A 5.5-inch WQHD display is said to be protected by 3D Gorilla Glass 5 and the phone will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with a battery of a 3000mAh capacity. Other details In terms of camera, the phone is said to feature a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The connectivity options include 4G LTE, GPS with GLONASS, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB 3.1 Type-C. Also Read: HTC U 11 to feature camera with 360-degree video recording: Hints teaser It will have a fingerprint scanner on the front which is integrated into the home button and the device is designed to be water and dust resistant. This smartphone may come with HTC BoomSound, Hi-Res Audio, 3D Audio Recording, and also HTC Usonic.