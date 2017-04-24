HTC U 11 to be the name of the next flagship pegged for May 16 launch

It is pretty clear that HTC is all set to unveil its flagship smartphone on May 16, 2017. The company has also sent out media invites for the launch event. This upcoming flagship smartphone is codenamed Ocean and was teased by HTC as U. Now, there is a report suggesting that this smartphone could be called HTC U 11.

Evan Blass, the noted tipster has tipped that the HTC Ocean will be called HTC U 11. This information comes in within a day of the teaser. This moniker makes sense as this one is the successor to the yesteryear flagship HTC 10. Recently, HTC launched the U Ultra and U Play under its U flagship series. Eventually, this adds sense to the naming convention of HTC U 11.

In addition to confirming the name, Blass also claims that the smartphone will arrive in five different color options - blue, red, silver, black and white. Being a premium flagship model, the HTC U 11 is said to sport high-end specifications and an Edge Sensor feature. This feature was spotted in a video that surfaced online lately. In fact, the Edge Sensor is touted to be the major highlight of the HTC U 11.

Apart from the Edge Sensor, the HTC U 11 is likely to run on Android 7.1 Nougat and bestow a 5.5-inch QHD 1440p display with Gorilla Glass 5. Under its hood, the dual SIM smartphone is tipped to employ a Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB or 6GB RAM. The camera aspects include a 12MP main snapper with Sony IMX362 sensor and a front-facing 16MP selfie camera. The other aspects rumored to be a part of the HTC U 11 include 64GB/128GB storage, USB Type-C port, and a 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

