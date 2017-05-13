HTC U 11 to come with an Edge Sense app

Yesterday we told you about HTC's new teaser video featuring its upcoming smartphone the HTC U 11. The teaser hint that the HTC U 11 is going to feature a camera that can record 360-degree videos. While this definitely sounds great, the most anticipated feature of the phone is its touch-sensitive frame called as Edge Sense. The sensors are placed around the body of the phone that lets users perform actions like launching an app or taking a photo just by squeezing the sides.

The company has already released two teasers that highlight on this special feature. Well, seems like apart from the touch-sensitive frame, the HTC U 11 has more to offer to its users. As spotted by Android Police, an official HTC Edge Sense app made a brief appearance on Google Play Store yesterday. While HTC pulled up the app almost immediately after realizing its mistake, they managed to take some screenshots of the app as a proof.

You can see the screenshots below.

“Test your squeeze force” As we know HTC is incorporating this technology in its phone for the very first time, this app will help users know how does this feature function. It will take the users through a short tutorial to test their squeeze force. Apparently, users will be able to squeeze the frame of the U 11 to perform different functions such as taking pictures and opening apps. Significance of this feature Well, frankly we don't really know how the HTC's touch-sensitive frame technology will enhance the everyday usage, but considering the fact that the display sizes are continuously increasing by every other quarter, we can do with some new way of interacting with our smartphones. Will it be a game-changer? Even before HTC started posting teaser videos on YouTube, numerous leaks had suggested that the upcoming flagship from HTC will be featuring the touch-sensitive frame. Now, the question is if this will prove to be an USP for the U 11. While we still don't know about the pricing, the device won't come easy on your pockets for sure. So we have to wait until its official launch to get answers to our questions. Not the first phone to have this feature Notably, we have previously seen Nubia Z11 series handsets to come with touch-sensitive frames as well, which enabled users to control multiple, customizable actions with gestures. However, HTC's frame technology is a bit advanced which will allow users to even customize the actions, such as squeezing or swiping along its left and right sides to interact with the smartphone. Only 3 days left for the launch The much-hyped HTC U 11 is scheduled to launch on May 16, which is just 3 days away. By far, we have already quite a good idea about the specs line up of the smartphone and it is undoubtedly impressive. So the U 11 is expected to give a tough competition to other flagship phones like Samsung Galaxy S8 and soon to launch OnePlus 5.

