HTC U 11 to feature camera with 360-degree video recording: Hints teaser

HTC has just dropped a new teaser video of its much-hyped HTC U 11, which is slated for launch on May 16. We already know, the major highlight of this smartphone is its Edge Sense metallic frame. The edge of the device is believed to identify gestures such as squeezing.

HTC itself had posted a video teasing the alleged Edge Sense feature to show how the same will work. Now, this new teaser hints that the HTC U 11 is going to feature a camera that can record 360-degree videos. In the brief video trailer of just 9 seconds, a dirt bike racer circles around a person, who appears to be recording the video. We can also see red concentric circles around the person standing in the center.

Well, this could mean only one thing. The upcoming phone from HTC will be able to take 360-degree video.

Currently, there is no other smartphone available that has this unique feature. So it is safe to say that the HTC U 11 is indeed going to be a flagship-killer. As of now, we don't really know how this camera would function.

Coming to the other features, according to yesterday's GFXBench listing, HTC U 11 will arrive with 5.5-inch QHD 1440p display and employ the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor bundled with Adreno 540 graphics under its hood.

The device is likely to have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage space. The benchmark listing further reveals that it will flaunt a 12MP primary shooter and a 16MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

Talking about the operating system, the HTC U 11 will run on its own HTC Sense UI, which is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.