HTC U 11 video teaser shows Edge Sense; appears on AnTuTu again

The upcoming HTC flagship smartphone - HTC U 11 is all set to be unveiled on May 16. The handset is hitting the rumor mills almost every day shedding light on what specs and features it might arrive with.

Today, the HTC U 11 has once again hit the headlines. After getting its key specifications leaked, the HTC smartphone's much anticipated Edge Sense feature has been shown in a short six-second video teaser. In addition to the video teaser showing this feature, the HTC U 11 has hit the AnTuTu benchmark database revealing its specs. Notably, this is the second time that the smartphone has hit the benchmark.

HTC Edge Sense video teaser The video teaser has been released by HTC and is a short clip of just six seconds. It shows that the smartphone will be unveiled on May 16. Also, this video shows the Sense Edge feature of the HTC U 11. With the Edge Sense, the smartphone users can squeeze the bottom sides of the device to launch certain apps that appear on the display's edge. These apps can be opened by just tapping on the icon that appears at the edge. Second visit to AnTuTu The HTC U 11 has already hit the AnTuTu database and this is the second time that the smartphone has appeared on the benchmark website. The latest listing shows the name as HTC U-3f. It reveals that the screen size is likely to be 5.5-inches and that it will be a QHD 2560 x 1440 pixel panel. Also read: Leaked image reveals HTC U 11 specifications Another selfie-centric smartphone? HTC's U Ultra and U Play were launched with an identical 16MP front-facing selfie camera and these phones impressed users with their ability to click flawless selfie portraits. Likewise, the HTC U 11 is also believed to be a selfie-centric smartphone as the benchmark database shows the presence of a 12MP rear snapper and a 16MP front camera for selfies. A hardware prowess The latest listing on AnTuTu shows that the HTC flagship set to launch later this month in a fortnight will be a hardware prowess. We say so as the listing shows the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 540 graphics unit, 64GB native storage space and 4GB RAM. It also shows Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. A battery battery is expected HTC has always been stingy when it comes to the battery capacity of its smartphones. The U Ultra is a perfect example for this. However, the HTC One X10 has a 4000mAh battery despite being a mid-ranger. This makes us believe that the company might use a juicier battery in the HTC U 11, its new flagship. We are just two weeks away from the announcement of the HTC U 11. Until then, we will get to see more rumors, leaks, and speculations regarding the smartphone. Only an official confirmation from HTC will unfold all the mystery that exist right now.

