HTC U to feature touch-sensitive frame technology and the new Sense 9 UI

HTC is reportedly working on a new flagship smartphone- HTC U, which is codenamed 'Ocean' and is making news around the online world from quite a while. There have been several reports about the HTC Ocean giving insights about the smartphone's hardware, new design and the underlying software.

Recently we came across a report saying that the device will come without a physical home button and a will feature a contextual UI.

Now another leak has just popped up on the internet and this time there are more details about the device in discussion that will certainly turn some heads. As per the report by venturebeat.com, the new HTC smartphone might be the most innovative handset of 2017 due to the touch-sensitive frame technology embedded into it.

HTC has reportedly managed to turn the concept of frame sensing technology into reality with the new HTC U flagship handset.

What HTC is calling 'Edge Sense' utilizes sensors embedded into the frame of the smartphone to create a new interaction process for mobile devices. As per the report, the new process enables users to control numerous, customizable actions with gestures, something we have seen previously in Nubia Z11 series handsets.

However, HTC's frame-technology will go one-step further and will allow users to customize the actions, such as squeezing or swiping along its left and right sides to interact with the smartphone.

It's too early to comment how the HTC's frame-technology will enhance the everyday usage, but going by the fact that the display sizes are continuously increasing by every other quarter, the world really needs some new way of interacting with the mobile devices.

Coming on to some other aspects, the upcoming HTC U will run Android Nougat 7.1 and will sport a 5.5-inch, WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution display. The smartphone is also said to be the first HTC handset to come with HTC Sense 9 UI.

Further, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC and will pack 4GB or 6GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage. HTC U might also integrate a special Sense AI Assistant to challenge the likes of Samsung Bixby, Google Assistant, Apple Siri, etc.

It will be interesting to see how HTC U will hold up against the Samsung Galaxy S8, which is already winning the war of Android smartphones.