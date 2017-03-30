HTC U with Edge Sense launch pegged for April; Global release to happen in May

We have heard many things about the HTC Ocean or Ocean Note smartphone in the past few months. Earlier, there were speculations that this smartphone might be announced at the CES 2017 tech event but the company unveiled two other smartphones.

The highlight feature of this smartphone is claimed to be its unique Edge Sense feature. This will let users carry out various actions by just tapping on the metal edges. The HTC U Ultra and U Play those were unveiled earlier this year do not have this feature in them. Now, it looks like the Taiwanese manufacturer is all set to unveil the HTC U smartphone with the Edge Sense sometime second half of April.

While the report states an April launch for the alleged HTC U smartphone, the global release is likely to happen in May. It further claims that the HTC U is none other than the HTC Ocean leaked earlier. It is speculated to have sensors in the metal that will let users to open apps and carry out other functions by squeezing, tapping, and swiping the metal edges on both the left and right of the smartphone. There is a concept video showing how this feature works in reality.

Going by the earlier reports, the HTC U will boast of a 5.5-inch WQHD 2560 x 1440 pixels. Based on Android 7.1 Nougat topped with Sense 9, this smartphone is likely to employ a Snapdragon 835 processor under its hood. The imaging department is said to comprise of a rear-facing 12MP Sony IMX362 sensor and a 16MP IMX351 sensor at the front.

In terms of storage, the HTCU is said to feature 4GB or 6GB RAM and come in two storage variants - 64GB and 128GB that can be expanded further using a micro SD card. The other features we can expect from this model include USB Type-C port, dual SIM support, Daydream, and Sense Companion.

