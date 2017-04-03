HTC U Ocean to come in dark red color, leaked images reveal

Several new images of a device codenamed HTC "Ocean" was spotted on Twitter this Saturday. The images revealed that the device looks quite conventional and comes in a dark red color. Unlike previous leaks, the latest renders suggest that the HTC Ocean won't ship with a curved display.

Apparently, the device is going to feature a USB Type-C port. Also as per the images, the smartphone lacks a physical Home button and comes with a dual speaker setup. But it is hard to believe that the smartphone will ship with neither a fingerprint scanner nor any standard physical buttons. The HTC Ocean is said to be the newest addition to the HTC U series.

Also Read:HTC U with Edge Sense launch pegged for April; Global release to happen in May

The Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer introduced the series by launching the HTC U Play and the HTC U Ultra earlier this year. While the HTC U Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 system-on-chip (SoC) coupled 4GB of RAM, it is not the company's flagship phone.

Although it still not known what will the HTC Ocean be called after it hits the market, many earlier reports have given us some details about the upcoming handset.

The phone is rumored to be fueled by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 SoC teamed with at least 4GB of RAM. Most probably it will have a storage space of 64GB, which can be expanded through a microSD card slot.

The HTC Ocean is also said to pack a 5.5-inch display panel with a resolution of 2560x1440 pixels. On the software front, the device will run on Android Nougat and the HTC Sense 9 launcher, the reports suggest.

Source