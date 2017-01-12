HTC U Play launched with unique design and 16MP selfie camera

HTC today has officially announced and confirmed the launch of it new U series smartphone the U Play. While we were already expecting the new smartphone to be the said model because of the numerous rumors and leaks on the internet before the launch, but the announcement has revealed more accurate and interesting information about the new device.

According to the company, HTC U Play like the U Ultra version will come with a polished liquid glass design, the new HTC Sense Companion, HTC USonic earphones and high pixel camera.

As for the specs of the smartphone, the HTC U Play is smaller in in size and sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with Gorilla glass 5. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P10 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage or 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage variants. Storage can be expanded via microSD up to 2TB.

The cameras in the front and rear both feature 16-megapixel sensors and OIS but the phone misses out on the laser focusing technology. The smartphone ditches the 3.5mm audio jack as well and now you will have to buy an adapter dongle to use your 3.5mm jack headphones.

On the other hand, HTC will ship its "USonic" earphones with the handset, though. HTC claims that the headphones supposedly analyses your inner ears using a sonar-like pulse and adapts the sound profile for good hearing experience.

In addition, HTC U Play has a built-in biometric voice recognition, which can distinguish your voice and unlock your phone without actually touching it. The phone does come with a fingerprint sensor as well. HTC U Play comes with a dual SIM feature and Android Nougat 7.0 out-of-the-box.

The HTC U Play will be available in four color variants which include sapphire blue, ice white, cosmetic pink and brilliant black. As for the pricing of the smartphone, no information was given.

