HTC U Play, the So-Called HTC Alpine to Ditch the 3.5mm Headphone Jack

Yesterday, a reliable source leaked the details about three upcoming HTC smartphones scheduled to launch in the next three months or so. HTC already scheduled an event on January 12, where the company is expected to unveil the HTC U Ultra with a massive 6-inch display.

The famous tipster and prominent leaker, OnLeaks have posted some information about an upcoming HTC phone. We have been hearing about the HTC Alpine smartphone for quite some time now, and we all believe it as the HTC 11, the upcoming flagship phone from HTC and the successor to last year's HTC 10.

Got it from same unverified source (see above) but I put it here anyway, again... 😏#HTC Alpine = HTC U Play = 5.2" display = no 3.5mm Jack — OnLeaks (@OnLeaks) January 6, 2017

But, the tipster says that the HTC Alpine is not HTC 11. Instead, it is a mid-range smartphone, namely, the HTC U Play. He also revealed the key specs of the phone. The HTC U Play will feature a 5.2-inch display.

Having said that, HTC is planning to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack with the HTC U Play which essentially means that the audio will be played through the USB Type-C port present.

Currently, there are no details regarding the launch date of the phone, but we might see it after the conclusion of MWC 2017 or alongside the HTC 11 in April.

Source