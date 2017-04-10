HTC U Ultra and Desire 10 Pro price dropped by Rs.7,000

Here is a great news for HTC lovers. The company has reportedly slashed the price of HTC U Ultra and Desire 10 Pro smartphones. As per the tweet by a mobile phone retailer, Mahesh Khatri of Mahesh Telecom, HTC U Ultra is now available at Rs 52,990 after the reduction of Rs 7,000.

This phone was launched with a price tag of Rs 59,990 in February 2017. Now, this decrement in the price will definitely bring a wide smile on buyers face. Not just U Ultra, even the price of HTC Desire 10 Pro is reduced by the company. This phone was unveiled last year and was made available for Rs 26,490. Now, one can buy Desire 10 Pro for just Rs 23,990.

To recall the specs of the earlier launched phone, HTC U Ultra has a 5.7-inch QHD display with a resolution of 2560x1440 pixels. It also sports a secondary display of 2.0-inch having 160x1040 pixels resolution.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, this smartphone is coupled with Adreno 530 GPU. With 4GB of RAM, it includes two different storage option of 64GB and 128 GB. This storage space can also be expanded further via microSD card slot.

Speaking of the camera, it comes with a rear camera of 12-megapixel which has 1.55-micron pixels, f/1.8 aperture, hybrid autofocus, dual tone LED flash, and OIS. On the other hand, the front camera is made up of 16-megapixel having f/2.0 aperture and 28mm focal length.

It runs Android 7.0 Nougat along with HTC Sense on top of it and backed by 3000 mAh non-removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

HTC Desire 10 Pro features a 5.5-inch full HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. With the power of octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor, the phone is coupled with 4GB of RAM.

When it comes to audio, it is equipped with HTC BoomSound stereo speakers in the front of the device, and also the Dolby Audio technology. On the camera front, it has a rear camera of 20-megapixel with LED flash.

On the front, it is featured to have a 13-megapixel camera. Running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, it has 64 GB of expandable native storage. Offering 3,000 mAh battery with power saving mode, it lasts up to 20 days of standby time on the 3G network. This even comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back of it.

Providing various features and fantastic camera, now it's time for the buyer to make a good use of this deal.

