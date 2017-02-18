HTC U Ultra to launch in India on February 21

Launched last month, HTC U Ultra is all set to hit the Indian shores on February 21. The Taiwanese-based company has sent out media invites for the launch event, which is going to take place in New Delhi.

The press invite clearly mentions #HTCUULTRA and officially announces that they will only be unveiling the U Ultra for now, and there's no mention of HTC U Play in the invite. However, the company doesn't provide any statement on when the HTC U Ultra will go for sale in India.

Although, predictions are such that, the device might be available in the country by next month. Well, not sure though, until HTC reveals an official statement. Furthermore, there's mention on which version might enter India, hence, assumptions are such that Indian smartphone space may see all the color variants of the U Ultra.

To recall the specifications, the HTC U Ultra was unveiled in four color variants which include - sapphire blue, ice white, cosmetic pink and brilliant black, and all looks absolutely stunning.Sporting a 5.7-inch Super LCD display, HTC U Ultra also comes with a secondary 2-inch display, which is mainly dedicated to the new HTC AI assistant - The HTC Sense Companion.

Running on Android 7.0 Nougat, HTC U Ultra comes with HTC Sense Companion, an AI companion which is designed to support the users throughout the day. The HTC Sense Companion works pretty similar to that of Apple's Siri and Google Assistant.

On the camera front, the U series smartphone comes packed with a 16MP selfie shooter along with several camera features which include - UltraPixel mode, phase detection and much more. Along with this, the handset is capable of recording 4K videos as well.

In terms of connectivity, HTC U Ultra includes 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS with GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C. All these heavy features will be backed by a 3000mAh battery along with Quick Charge 3.0. For more details on the HTC U Ultra, stay tuned to GizBot.