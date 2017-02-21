HTC U Ultra and U Play launched in India: specs, price, and more

HTC launched the HTC U Ultra and U Play in India at a price tag of Rs. 59,990 and Rs. 39,990 respectively at an event in New Delhi today. Both the devices are expected to be available in the country only by mid-March.

Being pretty expensive a device, HTC U Ultra comes packed with a 5.7-inch Sapphire glass display at both front and back along with a liquid surface, which gives a 3D effect to the handset. While on the other hand, U Play features a 5.2-inch glass display and is a cheaper variant among both the U-series devices.

SEE ALSO: HTC U Ultra launching in India today; watch the event live here

Alongside the super LCD display, HTC U Ultra and U Play also come with a secondary 2-inch display, which is mainly dedicated to the new HTC AI assistant - The HTC Sense Companion, which pretty much operates and functions like Apple's Siri and Google Assistant.

In terms of storage, HTC U Ultra and were initially announced in two variants - 128GB and 64GB. However, only the 64GB variant has been announced in India, which comes protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and is a little cheaper as compared to the other variant.

HTC U Ultra is backed by a 3,000mAH battery, while the HTC U Play gets its power from a 2,500mAH battery. Initially announced in several color variants, HTC has been made available in Brilliant Black, Cosmetic Pink, and Sapphire Blue colors, whereas, HTC U Play comes in Iceberg White, Indigo Blue, Black Oil and Cosmic Pink Gold color versions in India.

Apart from these features, both the HTC models also come packed with a range of several other features as well. Let's take a detailed look at both the HTC U Ultra and U Play.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Dual-display on board As mentioned earlier, HTC U Ultra sports a 5.7-inch display, while U Play come packed with a 5.2-inch glass display. The devices feature a beautifully 3D contoured 3D display surface and have a lustrous symmetrical curved glass construction. Alongside the super LCD display, HTC U Ultra and U Play also come with a secondary 2-inch display, which is mainly dedicated to the new HTC AI assistant - The HTC Sense Companion, which pretty much operates and functions like Apple's Siri and Google Assistant. HTC Sense Companion HTC Sense Companion is like Apple's Siri or google Assistant, which is basically designed to help rescue you from your day-in and day-out problems. This newly designed HTC AI companion is going to be your constant companion in need. For instance, the newly introduced HTC Sense Companion is your personal companion that reminds you to charge your mobile phone when goes out of charge and also help you overcome several other daily hurdles. HTC U Sonic and HTC BoomSound Running on Android 7.0 Nougat, both U Ultra and come with a newly designed audio technology called "USonic", which as the company earlier claimed has the capability to deliver the exact music that the artist would want the user to hear. HTC USonic analyzes your inner ears with a sonar-like pulse and delivers the best music experience one can ever have. Like the company claims, "USonic is like sound engineer in your phone". Not only that, HTC USonic also let your headset adapt to the noise level in your surroundings. Apart from USonic, both the devices also come packed with HTC BoomSound, a Hi-Fi edition speakers that are dedicated to delivering pulse-punding audio, almost like an acoustic system. Capable of recording 4K videos On the camera front, both devices are expected to come packed with a 16MP selfie shooter along with several camera features, which include - UltraPixel mode, phase detection and is also capable enough to record 4K videos. HTC U Ultra and U Play come packed with a 12MP rear camera which delivers less blur, faster focus, and has the ability to take better images at night. However, with the rear camera, you can click brilliant selfies, and can also switch between the 16MP front camera and UltraPixel as per the situation. While the HTC U Ultra is already listed on the official HT e-store, both HTC U Ultra and is expected to go for sale only around mid-march.