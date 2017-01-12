HTC U Ultra launched with AI companion and secondary screen, ditches headphone jack

HTC U series is finally here. HTC launched the two new most awaited flagship devices - HTC U Ultra and U Play today. With the tagline "It's all about U" both the HTC U series smartphones are unveiled in four color variants which include - sapphire blue, ice white, cosmetic pink and brilliant black, and all the variants look absolutely stunning.

In terms of the design, the HTC U Ultra sports a symmetrical look Sapphire glass display at both front and back along with a liquid surface, which gives a 3D effect to the handset. In 2017, HTC has further plan to expand its U series, as said, 2017, will the year just about 'U'. Sporting a 5.7-inch Super LCD display HTC U Ultra also comes with a secondary 2-inch display, which is mainly dedicated to the new HTC AI assistant - The HTC Sense Companion.

Running on Android 7.0 Nougat, HTC U Ultra comes with HTC Sense Companion, an AI companion which is designed to support the user throughout the day. The HTC Sense Companion works pretty similar to that of Apple's Siri and Google Assistant.

On the audio front, in the last few years HTC came up with a boom sound, however with U Ultra comes a newly designed audio technology, called "USonic", which is claimed to deliver the exact music that the artist would want the user to hear. As rumored, HTC removes the 3.5mm audio jack and bring sense adapted USonic.

HTC wants to set a benchmark in terms of imaging, by combining resolution and low-light for both front and back camera. The U series smartphones will come packed with 16MP selfie shooter along with several camera features which include - UltraPixel mode, phase detection and much more. Along with this, the handset is capable of recording 4K videos aswell.

Besides, both the smartphones will come equipped with single-SIM and dual-SIM variants as well. In terms of the storage capacity, the U series phones will be packed with two inbuilt storage variants - 64GB and 128GB, wherein the first one bears a Gorilla Glass 5 protection and the latter sports sapphire glass protection.

In terms of connectivity, HTC U Ultra includes 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS with GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C. All these heavy features will be backed by a 3000mAh battery along with Quick Charge 3.0.

As far as the price is concerned, HTC didn't reveal any information. For more updates on HTC U Ultra, stay tuned to GizBot.