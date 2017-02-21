HTC U Ultra launching in India today; watch the event live here

HTC is going to stream the U Ultra launch event on their official Facebook page. To watch the live stream, click here.

Announced last month, HTC U Ultra is set to hit the Indian shores today at 3:30 PM in an event in New Delhi. The company in its HTC India twitter handle and its official Facebook page has posted about the event stating - "It's all about "U" today".

HTC had sent out press invites for the event last week, which clearly reads #HTCUULTRA, however, there's no mention about HTC U Play for now, So, this indicates that the smartphone vendor might just unveil the HTC U Ultra, and not U Play.

Although HTC is announcing U Ultra today, predictions are such that the handset might be available for sale only in the upcoming month. No confirmation or statement by the company on the availability of the device as of yet.To recall the specifications, the HTC U Ultra was unveiled in four color variants which include - sapphire blue, ice white, cosmetic pink and brilliant black, and all looks absolutely stunning.

Sporting a 5.7-inch Super LCD display, HTC U Ultra also comes with a secondary 2-inch display, which is mainly dedicated to the new HTC AI assistant - The HTC Sense Companion. Running on Android 7.0 Nougat, HTC U Ultra comes with HTC Sense Companion, an AI companion which is designed to support the users throughout the day. The HTC Sense Companion works pretty similar to that of Apple's Siri and Google Assistant.

On the camera front, the U series smartphone comes packed with a 16MP selfie shooter along with several camera features which include - UltraPixel mode, phase detection and much more. Along with this, the handset is capable of recording 4K videos as well.

In terms of connectivity, HTC U Ultra includes 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS with GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C. All these heavy features will be backed by a 3000mAh battery along with Quick Charge 3.0. For more updates, stay tuned to GizBot.